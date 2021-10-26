PASSAGES: OVER 150 TRUCKERS PAY FINAL RESPECTS TO DON FAIN, EAST COUNTY TRUCKING LEGEND WHO DIED OF COVID-19

East County News Service October 26, 2021 (San Diego) -- Approximately 50 family members, friends and admirers of East County trucking legend Donald “Don” Fain stood atop the Santo Road bridge over State Route 52 on Saturday morning to watch a convoy of over 150 trucks pay their respects to the recently departed Fain, owner of Don Fain Trucking in Lakeside. Fain, 77, died on September 9, according to the East County Mortuary.

The convoy was so long that it took over five minutes for the solid stream of trucks to pass under the Santo Road bridge.

“We’re having a big truck convoy for my grandpa,” said Cheyenee Fain, Don Fain’s granddaughter. “He passed away and he was a big leader in the industry.”

“I’ve been dispatching there for 20, 25 years,” said Brad Adams with RCP Rock and Brick, “working with him, but he’s been around for over 40 years.”

“He never had a bad word for anyone, and was always in a good mood. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him angry, mad, or anything. He’s always been a jolly, happy, good guy,” continued Adams.

Brad was accompanied by his mother, Gina Adams. “All these people are here because they’re honoring a trucker, and this is the best way they can do it. With the trucks,” said Adams.

Adams continued, tearfully, “Don loved what he did. These guys, you can tell, love what they do too, and they loved Don. He loved his trucking.”



Others present said Fain was known for helping others, such as if a business was backlogged or a truck broke down, when others would call him for assistance.

Joining the group of well-wishers was Don’s wife, Eileen Fain. “We bought our first truck 44 years ago,” said Fain. When asked why so many people were out today, Fain responded, “Truckers just connect. They’re a good bunch.”

When asked about the cause of Don Fain’s passing, Eileen stated, “He passed away from COVID pneumonia.”

“I got vaccinated, but he said it’s baloney and malarckey,” said Fain. “So, anybody who hasn’t been vaccinated...get vaccinated!” Fain urged emphatically.