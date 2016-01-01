Passages: Randy Jones, Padres legend and Cy Young winner, dies at 75

Story and photo by Karen Pearlman

Nov. 19, 2025 (Poway) -- Beloved San Diego Padres southpaw Randy Jones has passed away.

The Padres' first Cy Young Award winner in 1976, Randall "Randy" Leo Jones, a devoted community figure and the face of East County-based nonprofit Home of Guiding Hands, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 18. He was 75.

The cause of his death has not been reported.

A longtime resident of Poway, Jones remained an active presence in San Diego County long after his retirement, dedicating his time and name to charitable causes like HGH.

Born in Fullerton, Jones attended Chapman University before being drafted by the Padres in 1972.

The curly-haired left-handed pitcher, lovingly nicknamed "Junkman," was known for his masterful use of a sinkerball and exceptional control, rather than overpowering speed.

A homegrown star, Jones captured San Diegans' heart during his eight-season stint, from 1973-80, and in that time he was a two-time All-Star pick.

While the Padres didn't fare well in 1976 (73-89, fifth place in the six-team National League West Division), his season was historic, earning the NL Cy Young Award with a 22-14 record and a 2.74 earned run average.

He remains the Padres' franchise record holder for innings pitched (1,766), games started (253), complete games (71) and shutouts (18).

The Padres honored Jones by retiring his No. 35 jersey in 1997 and inducting him into the inaugural class of the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Padres traded him in 1980 to the New York Mets but after two years, Jones was released, and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was released by the Pirates before the 1983 season started, ending his playing career.

After he was finished pitching, Jones's commitment to San Diego only grew.

He became a fixture at Qualcomm Stadium and later Petco Park, where he operated the popular "Randy Jones BBQ" concession, and a s the unofficial team ambassador, Jones was known for his friendly interactions with fans and his appearances on TV and radio broadcasts.

He also started the Randy Jones Foundation , the nonprofit organization that provides new opportunities and resources for our military families, kids and the community through education, housing and outdoor activities.

For decades, Jones was a prominent spokesperson and supporter for the Home of Guiding Hands, an organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities. He lent his name to the annual Randy Jones Run/Walk for Independence, an event that has raised thousands of dollars to support the organization's programs and housing.

San Diego Regional Center Executive Director Mark Klaus, who formerly headed HGH, had a close relationship with Jones for 15 years and spoke with him every few weeks. Klaus called Jones "humble" and one of the best people to talk to about baseball, kids and life.

Klaus said the news of Jones's death was a surprise, as Jones had told Klaus he was planning on moving to Nashville, Tenn., to be close to his daughters and his grandchildren.

"He didn't want to leave San Diego entirely, and promised to be back to visit the ballpark and to come out for Spring Training," Klaus said.

"Randy did more for everybody in this community. There were no strangers. Randy welcomed everybody of all abilities, and disabilities, from all walks of life. He's done so much for military families, bringing kids to sporting events, taking them fishing, giving them experiences we take for granted. This is a loss for all of us."

Jones survived a bout with throat cancer nearly 10 years ago. He was diagnosed with it in 2016, but the following year he announced he was cancer-free.