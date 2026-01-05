Passages: Sam DiGiovanna, fire chief and author of “From the Fire Chief’s Corner” column

By Miriam Raftery

January 5, 2026 (San Diego) — Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna, an expert on fire safety and author of East County Magazine’s “From the Chief’s Corner” column, died on December 31st days after suffering a medical emergency.

His 40+ year career in fire service began in the Los Angeles Fire Department. He served as Chief of the Monrovia Fire Department and was Chief of the Verdugo Fire Academy in Glendale at the time of his death.

He served as a director on the California State Firefighters Association Board and has been the primary author of the California Fire Service Magazine and the CSFA Weekly Connection. A tribute on the CSFA website recalls him as a “beloved leader, mentor and friend” who leaves behind a “legacy of service and dedication to his professional and community... Throughout his honorable and distinguished career in the fire service, Chief Digiovanna was known for his unwavering commitment to public safety, his compassion for others, and his ability to inspire those around him to do great things in their careers and lives.”

His column for East County Magazine provided important tips on fire prevention and other safety tips, as well as words of wisdom on other topics.

His last column, published shortly before Christmas, was titled "The present of presence: the number one gift everyone needs – but rarely receives.” It focused on family gatherings and offered advice on how to reconnect with people who matter the most in our lives. He advised readers to spend more time listening, and less time focused on ourselves. “Listening isn’t just about hearing words. It’s about showing someone they matter,” he wrote. “When you listen with intention, not just waiting for your turn to speak, you validate the other person’s experience. You affirm their worth. And in a season built around giving, what better gift is there?”

East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery voiced sadness at Chief DiGiovanna’s passing. “Sam has been writing his column for us since 2012. His expertise, wisdom, and advice to help keep people safe were deeply valued and appreciated,” she stated. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Janet, and to all who are mourning the loss of Chief DiGiovanna.”

Services are pending.