PASSAGES: STU HEDLEY DIES AT 99 OF COVID-19; PEARL HARBOR SURVIVOR STAYED ALERT, NEVER LOST FAITH

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Pearl Harbor survivor Stu Hedley joked in 2019 that he was turning 89 the next month before telling people to transpose the number to 98. Photo by Chris Stone

August 5, 2021 (San Diego) - Stu Hedley credited a lesson his dad taught him for saving his life at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“You know how kids are always leaning back in the chair, even though we tell them not to?” he told a Casa de Oro Library audience in 2011. “Well, I used to do that as a young boy, even though my dad was constantly getting on me about it.”

One day, his dad came up behind his leaning-back son and knocked the chair down.

“Told me I needed to realize that all four legs were meant to stay on the ground,” he said.

So on Dec. 7, 1941 — when a Japanese shell blew a hole through USS West Virginia turret No. 3 “right by my feet” — the 20-year-old seaman first class survived an attack that killed more than 100 shipmates. Stu Hedley credited a lesson his dad taught him for saving his life at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“You know how kids are always leaning back in the chair, even though we tell them not to?” he told a Casa de Oro Library audience in 2011. “Well, I used to do that as a young boy, even though my dad was constantly getting on me about it.”

One day, his dad came up behind his leaning-back son and knocked the chair down.

“Told me I needed to realize that all four legs were meant to stay on the ground,” he said.

So on Dec. 7, 1941 — when a Japanese shell blew a hole through USS West Virginia turret No. 3 “right by my feet” — the 20-year-old seaman first class survived an attack that killed more than 100 shipmates.