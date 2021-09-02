PASSAGES: VERN MARSTON, "MR. POWAY"

Source: Poway Chamber of Commerce

September 2, 2021 (Poway) - The Poway Chamber today announced the passing of long-time Chamber member and former Chamber President, Vernard “Vern” Marston. Vern, a 49-year resident of Poway, died with his family at his side on August 24, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, community banker, retired USAF Lt. Colonel, and dedicated member of the Poway Chamber of Commerce. Vern was often referred to as "Mr. Poway".

Marston began his involvement with the Poway Chamber in the early 1970s, in conjunction with the opening of the Community First Bank Poway branch, which he managed. In 1980, he was installed as President of the Poway Chamber of Commerce, after which he remained a dedicated member and indispensable volunteer for decades. His diligent service to the Poway Chamber of Commerce inspired the creation of the "Vern Marston Volunteer of the Year Award," an award which is presented to a deserving Chamber member at the annual Poway Chamber Business Star Awards.

Services will be held over the weekend at Poway Bernardo Mortuary, with a viewing Thursday, September 2, from 4-8 pm, and a memorial service Friday, September 3 at 11:00 am. Military honors will be held Friday, September 3 at 1:00 pm at Dearborn Memorial Park.