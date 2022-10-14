PASSAGES: VIVIAN YUBETA-JACKSON, PROFESSOR OF FORENSIC SCIENCES AND NCIS CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATOR

October 14, 2022 (El Cajon) – Vivian "Viv" Yubeta-Jackson passed away on September 24, 2022. The East County native was bset known as a professor of forensic sciences at National University and as a Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) crime scene investigator, as well as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Born in El Cajon, CA, on January 2, 1945, Vivian Yubeta graduated in 1974, married her El Cajon Valley High School sweetheart, Kerry Jackson (1956-2007) and attended college while raising two sons.

She earned a BA in Criminal Justice Administration. She began her career as an Evidence Tech with El Cajon P.D., then in 1989 excelled as a DEA Fingerprint Expert until 2001 when NCIS made an offer. Vivian then joined NCIS as a Fingerprint Expert to 2005 while she worked toward becoming a Crime Scene Investigator. She earned a Masters Degree in Forensic Science in 2009 and had already been promoted to NCIS Crime Scene Investigator based at 32nd Street Naval Base.

She was responsible for military bases in the Western Region of the US as well as training a team in evidence collection and testifying at over 100 trials. In 2010, she achieved her ultimate goal as a Professor of Forensics Sciences but continued at NCIS until 2019.

At National University Vivian taught over 70 Forensic Science courses including:

Advanced Forensics

Analysis, Advanced

Criminalistics

Trace Evidence,

Forensic Photography.

Known to many also as an incredible cook, Vivian was beloved as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and cousin. She could do whatever she set her mind to and will be so greatly missed by family, coworkers, many friends and dozens of cousins. Her cause of death is unknown.

Family was everything to Vivian, but career took a close second;. She leaves sons Sean & Keith Jackson, “Little Sean” Reeves, daughter ‘n law Jenn, three grandchildren Mia, Gabby & Brody Jackson; two sisters JoAnne (Art) Watson and Sylvia (Jon) Almack, brother John (Carol) Yubeta, daughter Hailey and many, Jackson, Yubeta and Lopez cousins & uncles. Everyone loved Vivian. She was always a pillar of love and support to everyone lucky enough to be within Vivian’s inner circle.

A Catholic Service will be held Friday October 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church at 13208 Lakeshore Drive In Lakeside 92040. A reception following will be announced.