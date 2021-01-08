PASSAGES: WYATT OAKS WINERY CO-OWNER, PARTNER IN LA MESA WINE WORKS, DIES OF CANCER

East County News Service East County News Service

January 8, 2021 (La Mesa) – Gavin McClain, the winemaker and co-owner of Wyatt Oaks Winery along with his wife, Stacy, has passed away of cancer. He was a partner in La Mesa Wine Works, along with the owners of San Pasqual Winery.

Mike and Linda McWilliams made the announcement in an email to wine club members today. The email indicated that Wyatt died last weekend just 12 weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

“He was actively engaged in Wine Works operations, greeting all with his heartwarming smile, until being hospitalized just after Christmas,” said the McWilliams, who voiced “deep sadness” over the loss of “our dear friend and partner.”

The loss comes following a particularly difficult year for local wineries and tasting rooms, that currently remained closed down for tastings due to the COVID-19 pandemic in San Diego County.

McClain is survived by his wife and three children, whose portraits are on the label of the family’s wines. The family has been operating Wyatt Oaks winery since 2009. Services are pending.