PASSENGER, 83, DIES AFTER COLLISION IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery

October 3, 2021 (El Cajon) – A white pickup truck struck a dark sedan this evening at the intersection of Broadway and Graves Avenue in El Cajon, injuring two senior citizens. The sedan’s driver, an 86-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries and her passenger, an 83-year-old man, died at the hospital of his injuries.

El Cajon Police officers and paramedics responded to the crash at 5:54 p.m.

“Based upon the initial investigation and evidence collected from the scene, it appears that a dark-colored sedan was traveling westbound on Broadway and turned southbound on Graves Avenue. When the dark-colored sedan turned, it was struck by a white pickup truck, which was traveling eastbound on Broadway,” says Lt. Jeremiah Larson, patrol division watch commander at ECPD. The sedan was struck in the passenger door.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured; he was alone in the vehicle.

“At this time, it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision,” Lt. Larson adds.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call (619) 579-3311.