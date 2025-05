East County News Service

May 12, 2025 (Pine Valley) – James Michel, 86, from Yuma, Arizona was a passenger in a vehicle that rear-ended a stopped vehicle on I-8 west near Buckman Springs Road on April 24 shortly before 10 a.m.

He was transported to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he died two weeks later, on May 8.

The California Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.