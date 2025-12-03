Paul Nichols, Retro One-Man Band, to perform Dec. 5 at Mike Hess Alpine Brewing

By Miriam Raftery

December 3, 2025 (Alpine)—Paul Nichols, aka Retro One-Man Band will provide lively entertainment on the patio at Mike Hess Brewing in Alpine this Friday, December 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

He performs on fingerstyle and slide guitar, vocals, harmonicas, and foot percussion as well as signing in a wide variety of styles, from blues, roots, and roadhouse boogie to Latin, classics and instrumental jazz. He’s performed at many venues, including East County Magazine events over the years.

Mike Hess Brewing is located at 1347 Tavern Road in Alpine. The brewery offers not only a variety of craft beers, but pub fare ranging from burgers to pizzas.

The outdoor patio has a firepit but can be chilly in winter, so bring some warm clothing for an enjoyable evening. The venue is kid-friendly and dog-friendly.