PEDESTRIAN DEATH IN RAMONA

East County News Service

July 23, 2025 (Ramona) – A 40-year-old Ramona man is dead after being struck by a vehicle shortly before midnight on July 18.

The victim was standing in the roadway on northbound State Route 67 north of Archie Moore Road in Ramona, an area with low lighting, when a Dodge Challenger driven by an Irvine woman, 44, collided with the pedestrian, according to Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

The Dodge driver was not injured.

“At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash,” says Officer Lopez.

“Always use sidewalks and crosswalks,” said CHP Captain M. Monteagudo. “Walking in the roadway puts you at serious risk of injury or worse. Be alert, be seen and never assume drivers can see you.”