PEDESTRIAN FATALITY IN LA MESA

East County News Service East County News Service

January 1, 2021 (La Mesa) — A 54-year-old woman was struck by a Subaru WRX and killed yesterday around 3:25 p.m.

La Mesa Police Department and Heartland Fire responded within minutes to multiple calls reporting the collision in the 4700 block of Harbinson Avenue. First responders rendered aid, but the pedestrian sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a passenger were not injured. They remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver is not suspected of being impaired, according to a press release issued by police.

The accident caused closure of Harbinson between Colony Road and Bonita Place for several hours during the investigation.

The identification of all involved parties is being withheld pending further investigation. The La Mesa Police Department, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, is actively investigating the incident.