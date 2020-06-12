PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN LEMON GROVE

E ast County News Service

June 12, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – A 65-year-old man was struck by a vehicle last night at 7:02 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Vista Avenue in Lemon Grove. He was transported via ambulance to Scripps Mercy hospital, but died there of his injuries, says Sgt. Aaron Montan with the San Diego Sheriff.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision, which is being investigated by the Lemon Grove Traffic Division of the Sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Lemon Grove Station at 619-337-2000.