PEDESTRIAN KILLED BY MERCEDES IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

September 14, 2021 (Spring Valley) – A 60-year-old man died at the scene after being struck by a Mercedes Benz C350 last night in Spring Valley at 9:42 p.m. last night. The Mercedes was traveling west on Jamacha Blvd. just west of Gillespie Drive when it struck the pedestrian.

The driver, 77, remained at the scene and was not injured.

“At this time, alcohol and or drugs are not believed to have played a factor in this crash,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family.