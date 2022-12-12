PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital.
The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by another Ramona resident, a 50-year-old woman. He was transported by medical personnel to Palomar Hospital, where life-saving measures were taken but the victim later succumbed to his injuries.
“This is an ongoing investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed alcohol was a factor in the crash related to the pedestrian,” says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.
Identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family.
Comments
space and time