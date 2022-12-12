PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA

East County News Service East County News Service

December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital.

The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by another Ramona resident, a 50- year-old woman. He was transported by medical personnel to Palomar Hospital, where life-saving measures were taken but the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

“This is an ongoing investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed alcohol was a factor in the crash related to the pedestrian,” says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.