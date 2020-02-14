PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, KILLED ON I-8 IN ALPINE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

February 14, 2020 (Alpine) –A 24-year-old man who had pulled over to adjust loose items in the bed of his pickup truck on I-8 west near West Willows Road in Alpine yesterday at 1:30 p.m. was fatally inured by another motorist.

A white Lincoln MKZ driven by a Lemon Grove man, 70, crossed over the white line separating the right lane from the shoulder. The Lincoln struck the pickup and the impact caused the pickup’s driver to be thrown forward, landing on the shoulder and sustaining major injuries.

The victim was flown via air ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he later died.