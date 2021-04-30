IN-PERSON VISITS RESUME AT SOME COUNTY JAILS, BUT NOT WOMEN’S FACILITY IN SANTEE OR EAST MESA SITE

East County News Service

April 30, 2021 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is rolling out a phased approach to resuming in-person visits beginning Saturday, May 1.

“The past year has been challenging for the whole world as we faced the COVID-19 pandemic – that burden greatly increased for those with an incarcerated loved one they could not physically see,” a press release from the Sheriff’s department states. “The decision to suspend in-person visits was difficult, but necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our detention facilities and communities. We understand fully how important visitations are to foster connections with friends and families and provide encouragement to your loved ones.”

The decision to resume in-person visits is at the discretion of the Sheriff and the Detention Services Bureau.

Beginning Friday, April 30, in-person visits can be scheduled at the George Bailey Detention Facility, San Diego Central Jail, South Bay Detention Facility and Vista Detention Facility.

Go to www.sdsheriff.gov and click on the Who's In Jail section to confirm the visiting status of the facility you want to visit.

Visiting will operate with strict protocols in place to protect everyone from COVID-19. Guidelines include mandatory face coverings, symptom and temperature screenings and limiting visits to one visitor and one child per visit.

At this time, in-person visits will not be available for the East Mesa Reentry Facility, Facility 8 or the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. “We expect to have limited video visits for these facilities starting on May 15,” the Sheriff’s release states, adding, “We will continue to evaluate and revise these jail visitation schedules accordingly while still maintaining health and safety protocols.”

ECM has reached out to the Sheriff’s media department to ask why women inmates are not being allowed the same visitation privileges as men, and also why those detained at the East Mesa Reentry Facility.

Visit www.sdsheriff.gov and read the departments COVID- 19 Response section to learn about safeguards to limit the spread of the virus.