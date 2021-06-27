PETER PAN JUNIOR THEATER CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH PRODUCTIONS OF PETER PAN JUNE 28-30 AND JULY 1-3

East County News Service East County News Service

June 27, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Peter Pan Junior Theater will return to Neverland with performances of Peter Pan on June 28-30 and July 1-3 at the Ray and Joan Kroc Salvation Army Performing Arts Center (6611 University Ave., San Diego, just east of La Mesa). Shows start at 7 p.m., plus 1 p.m. matinees will be offered on July 2 and 3.

Tickets cost $17 online and $20 at the box office. For tickets to the Peter Pan performances and more information, visit https://www.ppjt.org/tickets