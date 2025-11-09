Photo of the Week: Beaver moon

East County News Service

November 9, 2025 (Mt. Helix) — Dawn Sebaugh snapped this picture of the “Beaver Moon” on November 5,   The November full moon was dubbed “Beaver Moon”  because it’s the time when beavers are most active building their lodges for winter, and when the fur trading season was at its peak. The name has its origins in Native American and Colonial American traditions.

This shot was taken looking west from her home’s deck towards Rancho San Diego and El Cajon.

 


