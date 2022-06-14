By Miriam Raftery

June 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Each year, a pair of Cooper's Hawks has chicks raised in their nest atop a large ficus tree on our property on Mt. Helix in unincorporated La Mesa.

Today, one of the fledglings landed on our gate just a few feet from me, unpreturbed by my close proximity, and I snapped this photo of our newest resident bird of prey.

Cooper's Hawks are known as backyard hawks. Like coyotes, they have learned to adapt to survive in urban and suburban neighborhoods. The benefit to homeowners? Local rodent control!