PHOTO OF THE WEEK: COUNTY SHOWS SOLIDARITY WITH UKRAINE

East County News Service

February 26, 2022 (San Diego) – Tonight, the San Diego County Administration Building is illuminated in blue and yellow – Ukraine’s national colors, to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The action came at the request of Shane Harris, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, a national civil rights association based in San Diego.

Harris requested on Wednesday that County’s Chief Administrative Officer light up the building in Ukrainian colors.

Harris says, "The lighting at our County Administration Building has always been a symbolic way for our county to stand in solidarity on important causes like this near and far. It is important that our county symbolically lights up to demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people here and abroad. San Diego County stands with Ukraine and it's people and we are demonstrating it by showing up, lighting up and standing up.”