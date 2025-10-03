Photo of the week: Egret at Lake Morena amid dead plants and green water

East County News Service

October 3, 2025 (Lake Morena) -- Karen Pearlman snapped this photo of snowy white egret searching for fish at Lake Morena, casting a reflection in the deep green waters.

The visit raises a curious question: Why are all the plants in the water at Lake Morena dead? It isn't drought, since plants further up the shoreline appear green and healthy.

Lake Morena had a toxic algae warning issued in 2023, banning all boating on the reservoir. Toxic algae can kill aquatic plants and is also toxic to people and wildlife. It is unclear whether toxic algae is responsible for the current situation at Lake Morena, a reservoir which provides drinking water for the city of San Diego.

ECM will be reaching out to county and city officials, since the City of San Diego operates the reservoir and the County owns the surrounding land.

If anyone knows what's making the water green and all plants in the water die off, please let us know at editor@eastcountymagazine.org.