PHOTO OF THE WEEK: FAITH IN TRYING TIMES

East County News Service
 
April 28, 2020 (El Cajon) – Robert Gehr of El Cajon sent in this image taken at Christ Church Unity in El Cajon, which he titled “Finding strength in faith during these trying times.”


