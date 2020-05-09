PHOTO OF THE WEEK: FLOWER MOON

May 9, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - One of the many signs that spring has arrived was observed several nights ago in the sky. Did you see it? May 7th, 2020 presented us with a beautiful, bright Super Full Moon from dusk to dawn.

Also known as the Flower Moon, Mother's Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon by various Native American tribes, it's the last of these spectacular sights for the year. We will have more full moons, but not classified as Super Moons.