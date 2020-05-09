PHOTO OF THE WEEK: FLOWER MOON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Robert Gehr

May 9, 2020 (San Diego's East County) - One of the many signs that spring has arrived was observed several nights ago in the sky. Did you see it?  May 7th, 2020 presented us with a beautiful, bright Super Full Moon from dusk to dawn.

Also known as the Flower Moon, Mother's Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon by various Native American tribes, it's the last of these spectacular sights for the year. We will have more full moons, but not classified as Super Moons.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon