PHOTO OF THE WEEK: HALLOWEEN'S BLUE MOON

Photo and story by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson 

Nov. 1, 2020 (San Diego's East County) Halloween night, October 31, 2020, provided a spooky and unique "Once in a Blue Moon" phenomenon - a blue moon.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac October contained both a harvest moon and a hunter's blue moon. The "why" behind this unique occurrance  has to do with having two full moons in one calendar month or autumnal equinox. 

Interpreting cloud formations, and not to be mistaken with recognized cloud formations, but imagination, means declaring these clouds as either a dragon's head or a fuzzy Baby Yoda. Your choice. 

A number of  singers have recorded songs about blue moons but below is a link to the late Billie Holiday's 1952 rendition. 

The next occurence like this will be in 2039. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntDnwBiORu8


