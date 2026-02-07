Photo of the Week: Here's the buzz!

February 7, 2026 (La Mesa) -- Kristin Kjaero snapped this photo of a honeybee pollinating flowers in her succulent garden in La Mesa.
Error message
Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
Recent comments