PHOTO OF THE WEEK: NATURAL GOPHER REMOVAL

February 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Jamul resident Debbie Merrill sent in this photo, along with a message which reads, “Sending along my Coyote with Gopher image to show this is their natural prey, not pets!”

I’ve witnessed a coyote digging a gopher out of its burrow on my own property in La Mesa, which had been overrun with gophers until Mother Nature sent this natural form of pest control.

So if you see a coyote on your property, keep small pets inside – and welcome the free rodent removal service.