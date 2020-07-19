PHOTO OF THE WEEK: NEOWISE COMET OVER EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

July 23, 2020 (Borrego Springs) -- Photographer Scott Burnham captured this amazing image of Comet Neowise over Borrego Palm Canyon from the edge of Borrego Springs on Friday evening, July 17.

The icy comet will make its closest approach to Earth tonight, and may be seen through July 25.

Once it’s gone, it won’t return for another 6,800 years.

If you’d like to try and view the comet, here are instructions on where to look each night, in relation to the Big Dipper constellation: https://www.noozhawk.com/article/dennis_mammana_the_iceball_cometh_this_week_with_comet_neowise_20200719

Thanks for photographer Scott Burnham and the Anza Borrego Foundation for permission to reprint this stunning image, which originally ran in the ABF newsletter.