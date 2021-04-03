By Miriam Raftery

April 3, 2021 (San Diego) ECM staff writer and photographer, Rebecca Jefferis Williamson, submitted this picture of a baseball game ---San Diego style - at the beach. The San Diego Padres' Petco Park includes a fan section that has beach chairs and sand. Pictured are three fans enjoying the second game of the season. Fans were seated in "pods" or groupings of family and friends due to the pandemic. Social distancing between the pods was enforced.

The Padres won their second game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.