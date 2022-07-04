PHOTO OF WEEK: SANTEE SALUTES INDEPENDENCE DAY

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photos by Rebeccca Jefferis Williamson)

July 16, 2022 (Santee) Santee Salutes, the city’s celebration for the 4th of July, included food vendors, music, fireworks and more. The event, which fell on a Monday, was well attended. But for those that planned ahead---parking was not a problem.

Parking spots for lots surrounding Town Center Community Park could be purchased online at the City of Santee’s website for $10 per spot. ADA and non-ADA parking was offered. Check the event’s website in advance next year for the July 4th festivities, or for any other events they offer paid parking, to lesson the scramble for a spot.