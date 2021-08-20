PHOTO OF THE WEEK: SUNRISE AFTER A DESERT STORM

Printer-friendly version
August 20, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – Bob Kutscher snapped this photo on August 11, the morning after a storm dumped three quarters of an inch of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning – all preceded by a Haboob, or dust storm that left particles to intensify the sunrise hues.
East County News Service
