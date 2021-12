East County News Service

December 9, 2021 (Anza Borrego Desert) – The Anza Borrego Foundation and Sicca Rood provided this stunning image taken December 7 in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. No, that’s not the mother ship touching down for a landing. The ABF posted the image on Facebook, with this note: “And who ever said the desert was boring? Gorgeous lenticular cloud captured by Sicco Rood yesterday morning! at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park."