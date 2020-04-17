PHOTO OF THE WEEK: TRAFFIC JAM IN CAMPO?

East County News Service East County News Service

April 17, 2020 (Campo, California) – Joseph Carmody sent in this photo taken Monday outside the Campo, Community Center. “Feeding San Diego was there giving out food,” he writes during the COVID-19 emergency shutdown, when many are without jobs or other income. “An hour before scheduled start time, I counted 60 cars waiting,” says Carmody.

