PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: LAKESIDE RESIDENTS SHOW THEIR PATRIOTIC SPIRIT

East County News Service

Photos by Shiloh Ireland Photography

July 17, 2022 (Lakeside) – For the past several years, Lakeside residents have held an impromptu Fourth of July parade. This year’s event honored the memory of the late Betty McMillen, founder of the Maine Avenue Revitalization Association and long-time leader of the Lakeside Historical Society.

Participants meet at the Lakeside Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building in decorated vehicles, then drive through the town to show their patriotic spirit each Independence Day, followed by lunch with hamburgers and hotdogs at the VFW. This July 4, Ron Jon of Shiloh Ireland Photography sent in these photos of the occasion.