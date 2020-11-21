PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: ANTS AND THE SUNSET

By Greg Dunne

November 21, 2020 (Lakeside) -- Well, it's not Edgar Allen Poe, or Robert Frost. It simplicity is that of a ten year old, but that's what I was the other at the lake. Think big or think small, or don't think at all.

The ants made me think on the ground below me. I watched them for 10 minutes, and it took me three times as long to write this poem down. Thanks to all the ants for being there.

Here are my thoughts about ants and a photo of them on my walk the other day at Lake Jennings and the sunset that night.

Ants are hard workers, no real down time.

A community - one for all and all for one.

Coronavirus concerns - not at all.

Social matters are on their minds.

Social media not given one minute of time.

Events around them need to be addressed.

Events abroad have no interest to the nest.

No CNN or Fox news for them.

But the ants don't laugh and sing.

Feel the joy from external things.

Hear the birds sing and watch the sunset.

I saw the ants the other day.

Jealous there're so removed from internal distractions I have.

But I learned a thing or two.