PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: BALD EAGLE IN EAST COUNTY

East County News Service
March 1, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Photographer Debbie Merrill snapped these spectacular close-ups of a bald eagle, America’s national symbol. The photos were taken at an East County location that is not being disclosed to protect the bird’s safety.
Bald eagles are rare in San Diego County, with only a handful of nesting pairs in recent years. Sightings have previously been reported in the Cuyamaca, Lakeside, and Lake Morena areas.
