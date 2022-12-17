PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: BIG CATS ENJOY SNOW IN ALPINE

East County News Service

December 17, 2022 (Alpine) – Rescued tigers at the Lions Tigers & Bears big cat and bear sanctuary in Alpine enjoyed last week’s snowfall.

Moka was a victim of the international exotic animal trade, and was rescued after being confiscated from the floorboard of a car at the U.S./Mexico border. He now has a permanent home with Nola, a white tiger who was an abused, former pet near New Orleans that was neglected, malnourished and eventually seized by the authorities.

The two tigers, now five years old, live and splash around in their expansive habitat with veterinary care, enrichmentand a proper diet.

Lions Tigers & Bears is a nonprofit and globally accredited big cat and bear sanctuary that has provided lifetime homes to rescued animals for 20 years.