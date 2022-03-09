PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: BOBCAT CLOSE ENCOUNTER

East County News Service

March 9, 2022 (Ramona) – Photographer Scott Lagace was hiking in the Ramona Grasslands Preserve this week when he was fortunate enough to encounter a bobcat basking in the sun that obligingly posed for photos. Though this was one cool cat around the human present, bobcats are normally secretive and solitary. They have been protected species in California since 2020.

Bobcats are two to three times larger than housecats and about a quarter to a half the size of mountain lions with a short, bobbed tail and muscular body.

Learn more about bobcats at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Bobcat.

 


