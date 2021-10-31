PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: BOUNTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL FALL IN EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: fall foliage along Highway 78 in Ramona Valley

October 31, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – A drive through Ramona and Santa Ysabel in rural East County this Halloween weekend revealed colorful autumn sights, as well as a favorite Halloween Haunt.

Trees in our local mountains are beginning to show their fall foliage, with splashes of gold, red and orange visible along the highways.

Photo, right: scarlet leaves in Santa Ysabel.

Backcountry businesses also displayed décor for the fall holidays.

At Vineyard Grant James, decorations commemorated Mexico’s Day of the Dead. (photo, left.)

Even the vineyards were starting to show their fall colors, as the grapevine leaves transitioned from green to gold to a brilliant vermillion (photo, right).

At the Mountain Valley Pumpkin Patch in Ramona, elaborate decorations celebrating the spirit of Halloween – including a skeleton driving a hearse and another piloting a spectral pirate ship (photos, left and below right.)

Of course, visitors could also pick pumpkins from the patch, visit with farm animals, or shop for fall gourds – all in an autumn afternoon. (Photos, below)