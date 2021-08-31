PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: DUST STORM IN BORREGO SPRINGS

East County News Service

August 31, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – “Strong thunderstorms east of Borrego and subsequent downdrafts has created a Haboob in Borrego Springs, see progression below over several minutes,” says Bob Kutscher, who sent in these photos. A haboob is an intense dust storm carried on an atmospheric gravity current or weather front; haboobs occur commonly in dry land areas around the world.

Kutscher runs a weather station and is a severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service.











