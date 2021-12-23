PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: EAST COUNTY SHOWS ITS HOLIDAY SPIRIT

By Miriam Raftery

December 23, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – East County residents have decked the halls – and more – to celebrate the holiday season.

At Janet’s Montana Café in Alpine, even the moose head on the wall is adorned with sleighbells, a pine wreath and bow. (Photo by Miriam Raftery)

In downtown Julian, carolers sing out good cheer in front of the historic town hall. (Photo, right, by Jeff Holt)

Por Favor Mexican restaurant in La Mesa has a sombrero crowning its Christmas tree and a Santa had on a sun mural. (Photo, left, by Miriam Raftery)

Many communities held town festivals and events, lighting up the night with holiday decorations and goodwill.

A star sparkles brightly atop the community Christmas tree in downtown El Cajon (photo, right, by Robert Gehr)

The Alpine Woman’s Club building, the town’s original town hall, is also decked out in festive flowers and traditional garlands. (photo, below, by Miriam Raftery)