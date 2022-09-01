PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: FIRE AT BARRETT JUNCTION

East County News Service

September 1, 2022 (Barrett Junction, CA) – Connie Kirkpatrick took these photos of the #Border32Fire last night and early this morning from the parking lot of her business in Barrett Junction.

She writes that as the fire continues moving east, the fire department is still in her parking lot and roads are still blocked. “It got close to us, but they contained it; moved up the hill East, huge flames and a propane tank, I assume, exploded.”

As she saw the fire coming over the hill, she says, “I got to packing up when that happened, just in case.”

Her valley has been without power since then, though SDG&E projects restoration at 6 p.m.