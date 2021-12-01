PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: HOTEL DEL CORONADO’S STUNNING CHRISTMAS 2021 LIGHTS

Photos of the week.

Photos and story by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

December 2, 2021 --- The 2021 Hotel del Coronado’s Christmas lights have debuted a new look --- shimmering, color-changing lights that resemble a castle. Their historic Norfolk Island Pines, located on their front Founders Lawn, draped with lights, created that illusion.

“It looked like an Emerald City,” said visitor Jeff Nelson. “I was shocked to find out the lights were suspended on pine trees that have been there forever.”

According to staff this is the first year with this particular display noting they used a new contractor for the project.

The lights, named “At First Light” lightshow spectacular, feature lights that are draped over the historic pine trees that also include a coordinated music show and snow flurries.

In addition to the "castle" the hotel is also decorated with thousands of lights on multiple roofs, buildings, fences and more.

The complimentary 11-minute show takes place every 30 minutes from 5-9 p.m. nightly and runs until Jan. 2, 2022.

In 1904 the "Del" made history by displaying the world's first electrically lit, outdoor, living Christmas tree. Those electric lights were strung from the one of those Norfolk Island Pine trees used for this year's display.

https://hoteldel.com/welcome/

