PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: LAKE CUYAMACA WILDLIFE TRAIL

November 28, 2020 (Cuyamaca) – Scott Lagace sent in a stunning collection of photos, along with this description. “There is a trail out by Cuyamaca Lake called the Marty Minshall Trail or as I call it, the wildlife trail because of all the deer, turkeys, birds and even a Bald Eagle which flies around the lake. Along with the wildlife the landscape and scenery of the area is breath taking especially now that the leaves are turning colors.”