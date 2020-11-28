PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: LAKE CUYAMACA WILDLIFE TRAIL

East County News Service
 
November 28, 2020 (Cuyamaca) – Scott Lagace sent in a stunning collection of photos, along with this description.  “There is a trail out by Cuyamaca Lake called the Marty Minshall Trail or as I call it, the wildlife trail because of all the deer, turkeys, birds and even a Bald Eagle which flies around the lake. Along with the wildlife the landscape and scenery of the area is breath taking especially now that the leaves are turning colors.”

He adds, “It is only a four-mile moderate hike. As you walk around, you can listen to the Acorn Woodpeckers playing and pecking in the trees and in the distance a gobble or two of turkeys, or you might hear the screech of Bald Eagle flying over. It is an amazing hike.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

