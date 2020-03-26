PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: MAGIC HORSES

Printer-friendly version
Photo: Left to right Ka Lio, Indy, Reina, Billy, and Pearl
March 26, 2020 (Lakeside) -- Robin Pawl, owner of The Magic Horse Therapeutic Riding Center, sent us these photos with the following message: “I hope you are all well and coping patiently with all the changes the COVID-19 Pandemic is causing. The Magic Horse Therapeutic Riding Center has been closed to comply with the restrictions mandated by the federal and local governments, the CDC, etc. With their time off, the horses have shifted their work to weed abatement. As you can see, they are very focused and committed to their new responsibility!
She adds, “When you’re feeling bored, overwhelmed, or frustrated just look at the horses as an example; the changed circumstances could put greener pastures right under your nose! Be well, and look for the abundance of green in your pasture.”
