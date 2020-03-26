PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: MAGIC HORSES

Photo: Left to right Ka Lio, Indy, Reina, Billy, and Pearl Photo: Left to right Ka Lio, Indy, Reina, Billy, and Pearl

March 26, 2020 (Lakeside) -- Robin Pawl, owner of The Magic Horse Therapeutic Riding Center, sent us these photos with the following message: “I hope you are all well and coping patiently with all the changes the COVID-19 Pandemic is causing. The Magic Horse Therapeutic Riding Center has been closed to comply with the restrictions mandated by the federal and local governments, the CDC, etc. With their time off, the horses have shifted their work to weed abatement. As you can see, they are very focused and committed to their new responsibility!