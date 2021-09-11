PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: NATURE’S LIGHT SHOW

East County News Service

September 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – More than 100 lightning strikes illuminated skies across San Diego County last night, the National Weather Service reports. Michael Brunker snapped these spectacular images from his San Carlos home using a Nikon D7500 camera on a tripod, taking hundreds of shots.

After driving home through from Alpine through a downpour, Brunker says he raced inside to grab his camera while many neighbors were out watching the sky show.

“I finally got the long elusive lightning photos I always hoped to catch,” he says, adding that has since purchased a remote control cord for future use.

Editor’s safety tip: While lightning images are spectacular, photographing them can be dangerous. Most people don't know that lightning can travel over 10 miles to strike anyone outdoors even with clear skies above and a metal tripod may even attract lightning to strike.