PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE

East County News Service

Photo, left, by Alex Tardy, National Weather Service: car is swept away by floodwaters beneath overpass in Fashion Valley, where the river topped flood stage at 13 feet yesterday morning.

January 17, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Torrential rains that doused our region caused roadway flooding and rockslides, filled reservoirs, and resulted in multiple rescues. Here are photos, provided by our readers, social media users, and public agencies.

Photo, right, by Scott Lagace: San Diego River surges beneath footbridge in Mission Trails Regional Park.

Photo, left via Cal Fire/San Diego Fire Authority: Swiftwater rescue crew saved two people near Otay Lakes swept away by floodwaters, one of several rescues conducted yesterday. The patients have been transported to local hospitals.

Photo, right by Craig Maxwell: rains filled Lake Cuyamaca to the dam, after years of low water levels.

Photo, left, by Scott Lagace: floodwaters washed out a road near Sycuan Casino.

Photos, below, via CalTrans: crews worked to remove large boulders that fell on SR-94 at Otay Lakes Road, Barrett Lakes Road, and SR 188, a reminder to avoid unnecessary travel during storms and to check live road conditions if you must travel at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or @CaltransHQ on Twitter.