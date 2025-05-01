PICKLEBALL COURTS COMING TO WELLS PARK IN EL CAJON

Source: City of El Cajon

May 1, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Calling all pickleball players! Five new pickle ball courts are coming to Wells Park this summer.

The pickleball complex will feature LED court lighting, seating for spectators, shade sails, a drinking fountain with water bottle filler, new landscaping and more.

A portion of the Wells Center will be renovated to create a welcome area and pro-shop for all your pickleball needs.

This new recreational feature at Wells Park is made possible by federal funding through the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.

 


