PICKUP TRUCK PLUNGES DOWN EMBANKMENT, KILLING DRIVER FROM SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

January 28, 2020 (El Cajon) – A Santee man is dead after the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup he was driving crashed down an embankment and struck a boulder last night around 8:46 p.m.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the driver, 46, was traveling east on La Cresta Road in unincorporated El Cajon east of Forester Creek “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control and plunged off the side of the roadway. The vehicle became airborne before overturning down an embankment and striking the boulder.

“Law enforcement and fire personnel responded to the collision but the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. It is believed the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision,” Officer Garrow said.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner after notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing however, currently it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this collision.