PILOT SURVIVES PLANE CRASH NEAR I-8 BRIDGES IN EL CAJON

Story and photos by Josh Stotler, 2412 Fire Photo

Updated 4 p.m. with information from California Highway Patrol

August 19, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A small plane crashed Thursday morning on Greenfield Dr. in El Cajon. The pilot of the 1951 Cessna 195 attempted to land on Interstate 8 around 10:25 am and ended up between the East and West bound overpasses of interstate 8, coming to a rest on Greenfield Dr.

Eyewitnesses say the plane hit a car before coming to rest under the bridges. It is not immediately clear what caused the crash and the accident is still under investigation. California Highway Patrol conforms that a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 57-year-old Alpine woman sustained moderate damage. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Greenfield Drive under I-8 when it was struck, but fortunately the driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The single engine plane was on approach to Gillespie Field when a distress call was made to the Gillespie Field tower.

Bystanders assisted the lone occupant of the plane from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived. The pilot, a 65-year-old San Diego man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

El Cajon Police, Heartland Fire & Rescue, SDG&E and CalTrans have Greenfield Dr. closed due to the crash.